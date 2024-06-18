Lions officially sign Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates to 2-year deal

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed UFL kicker Jake Bates, who most recently played with the Michigan Panthers, and waived former University of Michigan kicker James Turner, the team announced Tuesday.

As reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Bates is set to make up to $1.98 million over a two-year contract, including $150,000 guaranteed and a $100,000 signing bonus.

This past spring with the Panthers, Bates made 17 of his 22 field goal attempts, including three field goals of 60 yards or farther, one of which being a 64-yard game-winner. He was also 7/7 on field goals that were 40-49 yards out, and 7/11on field goals that were 50+ yards out. Before his UFL career, he hadn't attempted a field goal in a game since high school.

Before playing in the UFL, Bates appeared in a preseason game for the Houston Texans, where he made two of his three extra-point attempts. Before starting his pro career, he kicked for two seasons at Texas State and one at Arkansas. As a senior kick-off specialist with the Razorbacks in 2022, Bates earned First-Team All-SEC honors from the league's coaches, leading the conference with an average of 64.47 yards per kickoff, a mark that ranked fourth nationally. That season, Bates led the country in touchback percentage (64/75), andhe recovered the only onside kick he attempted with Arkansas.

Bates will compete to be the starting kicking job along with the only other kicker currently on the Lions roster: Michael Badgely, who has made 24 of his 28 attempts in 16 games with the Lions over the last two seasons.