Lions OG T.J. Lang added to Pro Bowl roster

10:18 PM, Jan 19, 2018

Lions offensive guard T.J. Lang has been added to the Pro Bowl roster.

It will be a positive way to cap off what was -- at times -- a frustrating and injury-filled season,

Lang head to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for Washington guard Brandon Scherff. 

This brings the total number of Lions in the Pro Bowl to two: cornerback Darius Slay made the original roster.

