Lions once again show they are comfortable winning on the road

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have shown plenty of Dan Campbell-inspired swagger thanks to a 10-1 start.

It doesn’t matter if they are playing at home at Ford Field or on the road.

Their latest example was a 24-6 win over the Colts at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Detroit has won six consecutive road games, extending its single-season record-long streak. This run ties the overall franchise record for consecutive road wins from the 2010-11 seasons.

It’s a far cry from Campbell’s first season and a half in Detroit when the Lions were 0-11-1 on the road. Since a 31-30 win in Chicago on Nov. 13, 2022, they are 16-5 in road games.

“Everybody that’s in that locker room is responsible for (the flip). It says a lot, if you can win on the road you’re normally a pretty damn good team and we can win on the road," Campbell said. “We’re in a good place, we’re just playing ball trying to get the next win.”

The Lions (10-1) have a quick turnaround facing the Chicago Bears (4-7) on Thursday at home.

"This one is going to be huge, a division opponent, it’s a big one. Win another one and we’re all happy, but you lose a division game and all of a sudden, man, it doesn’t feel real good," Campbell said. “Minnesota and Green Bay are sitting right there. Chicago is not out of this either. This is a big week."

The Lions lead the NFC North followed by the Vikings (9-2), the Packers (8-3) and the Bears.

What’s working

The run game continues to hum. RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each produced a scrimmage touchdown in the same game for the 10th time in Sunday’s win. Gibbs scored two while Montgomery added one. Detroit is 10-0 in games in which both players score a touchdown.

They now have become the first RB duo in NFL history to rush for 10 or more touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

What needs help

With starting rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold (groin) out Sunday, the banged-up secondary struggled at times. CB Kindle Vildor, who stepped in for Arnold, was targeted by Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, giving up three completions for 60 yards.

Stock up

After the Lions beat the Jaguars the previous week without punting, punter Jack Fox was back in business with four punts averaging 48 yards.

“Field position was going to be big, we were going to lean on Jack Fox and boy he came through for us,” Campbell said. "What a monster day pinning those guys inside the 20 numerous times."

Stock down

Tight end Sam LaPorta returned after missing a game with an injured shoulder and was not in sync with Jared Goff. Targeted six times, he caught just three passes for 19 yards. At least one pass sailed high over his head.

Injuries

Look for possible game-time decisions on who will be available Thursday. Campbell said he’s most concerned about whether T Taylor Decker (knee), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (foot) and CB Carlton Davis III (knee, thumb) will be ready. None would have practiced on Monday, per the estimated injury report. Also, RB David Montgomery (shoulder) and D.J. Reader (illness) would not have practiced. CB Terrion Arnold (groin) would have had a full practice.

Key number

17 — The Lions have allowed just 17 touchdowns in the first 11 games. It’s their fewest allowed through the first 11 games of any season since 1962. The defense has not allowed a touchdown in 10 consecutive quarters and hasn’t given up a second-half point in three consecutive games.

Next steps

The Lions have not won a Thanksgiving game since 2016 and look to snap that seven-game losing streak on Thursday against the Bears at Ford Field. Detroit is 8-11 against Chicago on Thanksgiving.

