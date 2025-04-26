Lions pick Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa after trading up in 3rd round

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions traded up in the third round and selected Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa with the 70th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

TeSlaa, a Michigan native, also played at Hillsdale. His father was also a wide receiver at Hillsdale.

TeSlaa played football for Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville.

The 6-foot-4, 214 pound wide receiver was the 2022 offensive player of the year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference while at Hillsdale. He also received first-team All-G-MAC.

While at Arkansas, TeSlaa played in all games.

