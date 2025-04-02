Lions plan to keep facility in Allen Park, investing more into it, Rod Wood says

(WXYZ) — Rod Wood said the Lions will be calling Allen Park their home for years to come.

“We have no plans to move right now. We've looked at alternatives and there's not a great location that is superior to where we are," the Lions team president told reporters on Tuesday at the NFL annual meetings.

"We're convenient to downtown. We're convenient to the airport. We're near all the highways. People have decided where to live based upon where the facility is, so it'd be very disruptive I think to move and it would have to be something that's substantially better than what we have."

The Lions have explored other cities, mostly because they want to increase their footprint. Wood said that's still going to be tough, and adding a third field would be difficult.

"When people walk in, they don't believe it's 20-plus years old," he added. "It kind of feels new and that's probably going to be where we're going to be for the foreseeable feature."