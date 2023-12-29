Lions players, fans ready for Cowboys primetime matchup on Channel 7

With the NFC North title in place, the Detroit Lions have turned their focus to Saturday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

WXYZ Sports Director Brad Galli made the trip to Arlington where the Lions will take the field with significant playoff implications in place.

The Lions are 11-4 this season while the Cowboys are 12-5 and looking to win their division.

"If we win this game and the next one, we'd have the 2 seed I believe. What we can control is winning this week. It's a big one, they're a big team, they're fighting for their division as well. It will be a tough one," quarterback Jared Goff said.

Dallas hasn't lost at home this season and the team is ripe with talent, including MVP candidate, their QB, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons on the defensive line.

"These are the fun ones. Late in the year, another great team, at their place, you can't draw it up much better," Goff said.

"there's going to be nothing easy about going into Dallas to play these guys," head coach Dan Campbell said. "It will come down to the wire. As long as we're emotionally, psychologically ready, which we are, we'll have a chance."