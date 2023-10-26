Watch Now
Lions prepare for Maxx Crosby and the Raiders: 'This is going to be a war'

Eastern Michigan graduate Maxx Crosby was drafted late and has taken the NFL by storm ever since. Dan Campbell and the Lions know that storm awaits in Monday Night Football at Ford Field.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 18:45:29-04

Both teams are looking to get back in the win column. The Lions got blown out on the road to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, while the Raiders lost by 18 points to the then one-win Chicago Bears.

Penei Sewell said he doesn't know if that urge to win on both sides of the ball necessarily "ups the stakes" for week seven in primetime, but it certainly sets up for a match-up. The biggest challenge in the match-up, without a doubt, is Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Dan Campbell said Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker will be leading the offensive line in containing Crosby from getting after Jared Goff.

"Those guys are up for the challenge. And that makes you feel a ton better knowing the guys that we got, but this is going to be a war now. This guy is – he really is. This is the most disruptive defensive player we’ve played all year to this point, so we’ve got to be ready.”

