Lions prepare for rematch with Vikings, a game that “burns” Dan Campbell

When you look at the 2022 Lions season, there are a few games and plays the team would like back. Their first away game and first NFC North meeting in Minnesota probably tops that list.

“Of course it burns me,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. “I mean that’ll be there until the day I die. That’s not going to go away. It does, but I also know, I can’t wallow in that, and let that pull me down. Maybe we needed this to happen to get to where we’re at right now at this point.”

And at this point, the Lions have four wins in their last five games. They’re in the hunt for the postseason, which is a far cry from where they were in the first half of the season. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, realistic as always, was adamant on the Lions current situation.

Last week Aaron Glenn’s biggest point was: “How are we going to respond after a loss?”



He said his defense responded well and calls the Jacksonville game, along with the Green Bay game, their two best showings yet. pic.twitter.com/iwq2qeRrlU — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 8, 2022

"You can't get comfortable with success,” said Glenn.

Glenn did say that he felt the defensive performance in the Lions’ win against Jacksonville was their best outing of the season, in addition to their win against Green Bay. Campbell echoed the sentiment about the team’s current product in an enthusiastic locker room celebration on Sunday telling his team that they are playing their best football.

Johnson wasn’t shy in also commending the job his offense did against Jacksonville, going a perfect eight-for-eight on offensive drives, never punting and scoring at every opportunity. There were obvious heroes of the game like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he also was quick to credit “unsung heroes” like Khalif Raymond and DJ Chark.

“It’s fun to come to work right now.”

OC Ben Coordinator echoed Dan Campbell’s thoughts that the Lions are playing their best football.



“When we’re efficient, we can score some points. It was encouraging to see that from our unit.” pic.twitter.com/VHzO9kWmnu — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 8, 2022

Other notes from Thursday at Allen Park:

