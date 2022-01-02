Watch
Sports

Actions

Lions QB Jared Goff inactive for Week 17 game at Seahawks

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lon Horwedel/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff plays during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
FILE Jared Goff
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 15:58:29-05

Tim Boyle will make his second straight start at quarterback for Detroit after Jared Goff was declared inactive against the Seahawks due to a knee injury.

Goff missed last week’s loss at Atlanta on the reserve/COVID-19 list but has still been bothered by a knee injury from a couple of weeks ago.

Seattle is without running back Alex Collins who was listed as questionable with a lingering abdominal injury.

List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 17
DETROIT at SEATTLE

Lions: LB Rashod Berry; FB Jason Cabinda; DE Jashon Cornell; S Jalen Elliott; QB Jared Goff; T Will Holden; RB Jermar Jefferson.

Seahawks: RT Brandon Shell; RB Alex Collins; QB Jacob Eason; DT Robert Nkemdiche; C Dakoda Shepley.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!