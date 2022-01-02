Lions QB Jared Goff inactive for Week 17 game at Seahawks

Tim Boyle will make his second straight start at quarterback for Detroit after Jared Goff was declared inactive against the Seahawks due to a knee injury.

Goff missed last week’s loss at Atlanta on the reserve/COVID-19 list but has still been bothered by a knee injury from a couple of weeks ago.

Seattle is without running back Alex Collins who was listed as questionable with a lingering abdominal injury.

List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 17

DETROIT at SEATTLE

Lions: LB Rashod Berry; FB Jason Cabinda; DE Jashon Cornell; S Jalen Elliott; QB Jared Goff; T Will Holden; RB Jermar Jefferson.

Seahawks: RT Brandon Shell; RB Alex Collins; QB Jacob Eason; DT Robert Nkemdiche; C Dakoda Shepley.