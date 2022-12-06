Lions QB Jared Goff nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Detroit Lions surprised quarterback Jared Goff on Tuesday, telling him he was nominated by the team for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Earlier this year, Goff unveiled the new JG16 STEAM Lab at the Detroit Lions Academy. Sales from JG16 apparel, along with donations from the quarterback's efforts, went to build the JG16 STEAM Lab. STEAM stands for: science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

"It's really cool for me to know that I was able to be a part of this," Goff said. "It's important to me."

Goff visited the Detroit Lions Academy for the first time for the unveiling. The lab features LEGO-building sets, tool kits, and arts and crafts supplies.

The Lions said the goal of the JG16 STEAM Lab is "to have students acquire skills by participating in projects that cultivate critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, intellectual curiosity and flexibility."

Detroit Lions Academy is an alternative middle school with a program focused on providing an opportunity for over-age students to get back on the path to success in order to reach high school graduation.

Some of those students surprised Goff in a video thanking him for his support to both them and the city.

"It's really cool for them to make that, and seeing that video. It's an honor, and as much as I'm able to help them, it's very rewarding for me and it's an honor to do that," he said.