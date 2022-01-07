Lions QB Jared Goff questionable for season finale vs. Packers

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions listed quarterback Jared Goff as questionable for their season finale Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Goff, who last played in Detroit's Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals, was limited in practice all week with a knee injury.

“I’d say it’s probable," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about Goff's status for Sunday. "He got back in a rhythm Wednesday. I thought yesterday he looked even better and we expect him to continue to improve today. So, I think we’ll see Goff this weekend."

Detroit also listed defensive end Michael Brockers (neck), guard Jonah Jackson (elbow/knee), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (thigh), and tight end Brock Wright (groin) as questionable.

Fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) was ruled out.