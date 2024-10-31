Lions Quarterback Jared Goff named Offensive NFC Player of the Month for October

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Those "Ja-red Goff!" chants you hear at Detroit sporting events are about to get even louder.

The Lions starting quarterback has been named the NFC offensive Player of the Month for the month of October, the National Football League announced on Thursday afternoon.

Goff led the Lions to three wins in the month of October — against the Dallas Cowboys, the Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans — by a combined scoring margin of 130-52. The former No. 1 overall pick led the NFL in completion percentage (80.0) and passer rating (149.8). Including the win over the Seattle Seahawks where Goff went 18-for-18 on passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns, Goff became the third player in the league's history with a passer rating of 125 or more in four consecutive games.

Detroit's 172 points in their last four games — which includes that Seahawks win that happened on the last day of September — are the most points by a team in a four-game span since the 2019 Baltimore Ravens.

This is the second time that Goff has won Player of the Month honors, with his first coming in 2018 when he was with the Rams. Through seven games this season, Goff has completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 1,695 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Goff has helped the Lions to a 6-1 record, and as of Oct. 31, they sit atop the NFC standings. Goff's next chance to continue producing at this uber-efficient level comes this Sunday, when the Lions are set to take on the Green Bay Packers. That game between NFC North rivals is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.