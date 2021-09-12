Watch
Lions rally late, but fall to 49ers in season opener

Duane Burleson/AP
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 16:26:32-04

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions scored 16 points in the final two minutes of regulation, but ultimately came up short in a 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Ford Field.

Trey Lance opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sheffield in the first quarter.

Detroit tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter on a six-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to TJ Hockenson.

San Francisco added three second-quarter touchdowns -- a 38-yard run by Elijah Mitchell and a three-yard JaMycal Hasty run, followed by a 39-yard interception return by Dre Greenlaw -- on its way to a 31-10 halftime lead.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the third quarter to give the 49ers a 38-10 lead.

Goff connected with D'Andre Swift from 43 yards out in the third quarter for his second touchdown pass of the day.

Detroit added a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulation: a one-yard rush by Jamaal Williams and a two-yard pass from Goff to Quintez Cephus.

Austin Siebert kicked a 49-yard field goal for Detroit. Robbie Gould kicked field goals of 40 and 52 yards for San Francisco.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-1) visits Green Bay on Monday, September 20.

