Lions rally late, but fall to 49ers in season opener

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions scored 16 points in the final two minutes of regulation, but ultimately came up short in a 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at Ford Field.

Trey Lance opened the scoring with a five-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sheffield in the first quarter.

Detroit tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter on a six-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to TJ Hockenson.

San Francisco added three second-quarter touchdowns -- a 38-yard run by Elijah Mitchell and a three-yard JaMycal Hasty run, followed by a 39-yard interception return by Dre Greenlaw -- on its way to a 31-10 halftime lead.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the third quarter to give the 49ers a 38-10 lead.

Goff connected with D'Andre Swift from 43 yards out in the third quarter for his second touchdown pass of the day.

Detroit added a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulation: a one-yard rush by Jamaal Williams and a two-yard pass from Goff to Quintez Cephus.

Austin Siebert kicked a 49-yard field goal for Detroit. Robbie Gould kicked field goals of 40 and 52 yards for San Francisco.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-1) visits Green Bay on Monday, September 20.