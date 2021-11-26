Watch
Lions RB D’Andre Swift hurts shoulder, leaves Bears game

Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Bears Lions Football D'Andre Swift
Posted at 9:33 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 21:33:56-05

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift hurt his right shoulder in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return on Thursday.

Dan Campbell said D'Andre Swift has a shoulder sprain.

"It's a wait and see," Campbell said postgame.

Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game with a foot injury, linebacker Roquan Smith had a hamstring injury and fellow linebacker Sam Kamara was evaluated for a concussion in the first half. Kamara and Smith did not return. Goodwin came back to play in the second half, but was later ruled out.

The Lions played in the second half without cornerback Bobby Price because of a shoulder injury.

Swift has been the best player for his winless team this season, leading NFL running backs in receptions and accounting for nearly 1,000 yards for an offensively challenged team.

With Swift’s first of three catches against Chicago, he joined New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and Herschel Walker as the four players in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions, 250 rushing attempts and 15 touchdowns over the first 24 games of their career.

Goodwin and Smith are starters and Kamara was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster to play in Detroit.

