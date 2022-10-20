Watch Now
Lions RB D'Andre Swift 'pushing towards' playing Sunday vs. Cowboys

Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, says he's 'pushing toward' playing on Sunday.
Posted at 8:50 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 20:50:37-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who has missed the team's last two games while dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries, is hoping to return Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm pushing towards that," Swift said Wednesday. "I'm just taking it day by day."

Swift admitted the recovery has taken a mental toll in addition to the physical aspect.

"Different stuff every day. Trying to get back out there for the guys and help this team win games, but it's been tough. It's been tough. Doing a better job mentally. Progress every day, little steps. Progress every day, that's all I can do."

In three games this season, Swift has 27 carries for 231 yards and a touchdown, as well as eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

