Lions RB D’Andre Swift’s banged-up shoulder still hurting

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 17:41:52-05

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The winless Detroit Lions may be without their best player against the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said Monday that running back D’Andre Swift’s injured shoulder is still sore, adding it’s hard to envision him playing on Sunday.

Campbell said the team will know more about Swift’s status after practice on Wednesday. Swift aggravated his sprained right shoulder in the second quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return.

The Lions (0-10-1) will have to lean on Jamaal Williams and Godwin Igwebuike against Minnesota (5-6).

