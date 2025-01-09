Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for games played in December & January

NEW YORK (WXYZ) — After ending the regular season on a high note, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for games played in December and January, the league announced.

In five games over December and January when the Lions went 4-1, Gibbs led the NFL with nine scrimmage touchdowns, six on the ground and three receiving. He also led the NFC in scrimmage yards per game (134.8), ranked first among running backs in receiving yards (235) and fifth in the NFL in scrimmage yards (674) in that span.

Gibbs became the sixth player with 21 games with a touchdown in his first two career seasons in NFL history, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers in Lions legend Barry Sanders (22 games) and Gale Sayers (21) as well as Maurice Jones-Drew (21), Lions Legend Billy Sims (21) and Jonathan Taylor (21).

One half of Sonic & Knuckles, Gibbs was one of the integral pieces of the Lions offense, rushing for 1,412 yards on 250 carries and 16 rushing touchdowns in 17 games, to go along with 52 catches for 517 yards and four scores.

The awards keep piling up for the Detroit Lions, coming off a historic season where the Lions posted a franchise-best 15-2 record, won the NFC North for the consecutive season and earned a 1-seed in the NFC and the bye week that comes with it.

Gibbs and the Lions don't play this week. We will learn who the Lions play after this weekend's Wild Card games, as with the NFL's reseeding system, the Lions will play the highest seed remaining out of the Los Angeles Rams, the Minnesota Vikings, the Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers. That game time and date at Ford Field is yet to be announced.