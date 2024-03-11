Lions re-sign veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow to 3-year deal

The Detroit Lions have signed offensive lineman Graham Glasgow to a new three-year contract, according to several reports.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports the Lions and Glasgow agreed to a three-year, $20 million and Mike Garafolo reports the deal has $9.5 million guaranteed.

The 31-year-old University of Michigan grad is a key part of the Lions offensive line that was one of the best in the NFL last season.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Lions last season and started 15 games, shifting around and mplaying multiple positions on the line.