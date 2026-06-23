Lions release 2026 training camp schedule, with 5 practices open to the general public

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have released their training camp schedule, with five practices available to the public to see.

The schedule is below in full, with days in italics only available for Lions season ticket holders:



Sunday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Monday, August 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 4 at 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Friday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, August 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 11 at 10:30 a.m.*

Sunday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, August 17 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19 at 1 p.m.

(* denotes 'Community Partner Day', available to only Lions sponsors)

Training camp tickets, which are free to be claimed but required for entry, will be made available to the public on Tuesday, July 21. The tickets will be available to claim at this link on that day at 10 a.m. EST.