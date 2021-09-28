Lions release veteran LB Jamie Collins after unsuccessful trade attempts

The Lions couldn't find a suitor for Jamie Collins.

Detroit released the veteran linebacker on Tuesday, a week after he was removed as a starter.

The Lions kept Collins out of practice and away from the team after Dan Campbell said they met with the 31-year-old.

They hoped to make a trade as recently as Monday. Campbell said last week they had suitors for a deal.

"We’re still working on it right now," Campbell said Monday. "That’s still in the works."

Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin shared time in place of Collins in the loss to the Ravens.