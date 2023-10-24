Lions release veteran WR Marvin Jones, who says he's stepping away to deal with family matters

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released veteran receiver Marvin Jones, who posted on social media that he is stepping away from football to deal with a personal family matter.

“Although this was no easy decision, I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar,” Jones posted Tuesday on Instagram.

He moved his wife and five children from Miami to San Diego and planned to sign with an NFL team on the West Coast.

When the 33-year-old Jones signed in April, he could not resist an opportunity to play in Detroit again for a vastly improved franchise. He had five catches for 35 yards in six games this season.

Jones did not travel with the team to its most recent game in Baltimore, where the NFC North-leading Lions were routed by the Ravens.

Detroit (5-2) hosts Las Vegas (3-4) on Monday night.

Jones has 547 catches for 7,421 yards and 58 touchdowns, a total that ranks ninth among active players.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted the former California star in the fifth round in 2012 and he signed in Detroit for the first time in 2016 and had five productive seasons with the franchise.

Last season, he had 46 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns in Jacksonville and four more catches for 50 yards and a score in the playoffs for the Jaguars.

___

