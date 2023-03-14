Watch Now
Lions reportedly agree to one-year deal with former 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley

Posted at 7:48 PM, Mar 14, 2023
The Detroit Lions and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Moseley started 33 games in five years with the San Francisco 49ers. He missed the final 12 games last season after tearing his ACL. Moseley has four interceptions, 33 pass breakups and held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating under 70.0 over the past two seasons.

Moseley is the second cornerback the Lions have added in the first two days of free agency. They agreed to a deal with Cam Sutton on Monday.

The Lions allowed the third-most yards passing in 2022.

