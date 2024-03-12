Lions reportedly signing CB Amik Robertson to a 2-year deal

The Detroit Lions are reportedly signing cornerback Amik Robertson to a two-year deal, the latest defensive addition for Detroit.

Tom Pelissero reports the deal is $9.25 million and it can go up to $10.75 million with incentives.

Robertson appeared in all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last year and had 47 tackles, a sack, six pass deflections and two interceptions.

It's the latest free agent addition for Detroit that included signing edge rusher Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal.

The Lions also acquired cornerback Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay for a third-round draft pick.

Detroit also re-signed offensive guard Graham Glasgow to a three-year contract.

Jonah Jackson, another one of the Lions' offensive guards, signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.