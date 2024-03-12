Watch Now
Lions reportedly signing CB Amik Robertson to a 2-year deal

Paul Sancya/AP
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) walks to the locker room at half time against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 14:14:53-04

The Detroit Lions are reportedly signing cornerback Amik Robertson to a two-year deal, the latest defensive addition for Detroit.

Tom Pelissero reports the deal is $9.25 million and it can go up to $10.75 million with incentives.

Robertson appeared in all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last year and had 47 tackles, a sack, six pass deflections and two interceptions.

It's the latest free agent addition for Detroit that included signing edge rusher Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal.

The Lions also acquired cornerback Carlton Davis from Tampa Bay for a third-round draft pick.

Detroit also re-signed offensive guard Graham Glasgow to a three-year contract.

Jonah Jackson, another one of the Lions' offensive guards, signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

