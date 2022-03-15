Watch
Lions reportedly signing former Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark to 1-year deal

Emilee Chinn/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 15, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are expected to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, according to reports from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

Schefter reports the Lions will sign the veteran wide receiver to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Chark, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars, but only played in four games last season after suffering a broken ankle in week 4. He was a second-round pick out of LSU.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver totaled 147 catches for 2,042 and 15 touchdowns in his four-year career.

His best season came in 2019 when he had 1,008 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

