Lions reportedly signing former Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark to 1-year deal

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are expected to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark, according to reports from Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport.

Schefter reports the Lions will sign the veteran wide receiver to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Deal with D.J. Chark expected to be worth up $12 million, per source. https://t.co/kTmvl7RrPA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Chark, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars, but only played in four games last season after suffering a broken ankle in week 4. He was a second-round pick out of LSU.

The 6-foot-4 wide receiver totaled 147 catches for 2,042 and 15 touchdowns in his four-year career.

His best season came in 2019 when he had 1,008 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

