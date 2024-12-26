Lions expected to sign QB Teddy Bridgewater after he comes out of retirement, report says

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are reportedly signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after he announced he was coming out of retirement.

Ian Rapoport reported that Bridgewater will join the Lions after he led his alma mater to a high school state championship in Florida.

Bridgewater told Rapoport last week that he planned to return to the NFL.

"My team knows that's the plan. We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We'll see how it plays out," he said, according to Rapoport.

Bridgewater was with the Lions in 2023 as a backup.