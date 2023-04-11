Lions reportedly trade CB Jeff Okudah to Atlanta for 5th-round pick

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are getting a 2023 fifth-round pick in exchange for Okudah.

Okudah, who was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, appeared in just 10 games in his first two seasons with Detroit due to injuries.

Last season, he played 15 games and had an interception, a forced fumble and 73 tackles – 59 solo and 14 assisted.

Detroit added Emmanuel Moseley and Cam Sutton in free agency for their secondary.