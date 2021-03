(WXYZ) — New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is already helping out the team, restructuring his contract to open up salary cap space.

According to Field Yates, the team converted $20 million of Goff's salary into a signing bonus.

That restructure will create $15 million in salary cap space for this year, but does add $5 million in cap charges to Goff's contract over the next three years.

Now, the Lions have more room to operate for the rest of this offseason.