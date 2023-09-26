Lions rookies proving to be solid draft class early on in 2023 season

Brad Holmes is looking like a smart General Manager after drafting what seems like another solid class of rookies, with his top four picks already producing early on.

It isn’t often you see rookies drafted and immediately make an impact in the NFL, especially when it’s pick after pick after pick.

Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch are up for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week. Against Atlanta, LaPorta had 84 yards on 8 catches and his first career touchdown. Branch had 11 tackles, 3 for loss. Branch was a steal in the draft, going in the second round, 45th overall.

The leader of the 2023 draft class, going 12th overall in the first round was Jahmyr Gibbs, who fared well against Atlanta in a bigger role with the absence of David Montgomery. And not to mention, on the other sideline was his draft comparison in Bijan Robinson.

The young guys have been good, they’ve been tested, but none of them have played in the environment that is primetime at Lambeau Field. Dan Campbell told the rookies this week, “you’re going to enjoy this” and it doesn’t get any better than this.