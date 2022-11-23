Watch Now
Lions rule Jeff Okudah, Jonah Jackson, three others out vs. Bills

Adam Hunger/AP
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) defends against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 15:49:41-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled cornerback Jeff Okudah, guards Jonah Jackson and Evan Brown, and defensive linemen Charles Harris and Josh Paschal out for Thursday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday through Wednesday, so participation designations on the team's practice report were based on estimations.

Okudah and Jackson (concussion), Brown (ankle), Harris (groin), and Paschal (knee) were listed as 'no practice' for all three days.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is listed as questionable.

