Lions Safety Tracy Walker believed to have torn Achilles, report says

Detroit Lions Safety Tracy Walker is likely out for the season after the team believed he tore his Achilles during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the news Monday citing sources, and Head Coach Dan Campbell said Sunday that the injury didn't look good.

Walker, 27, has had a great season so far, racking up 18 tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in his first two games. He was the Lions leading tackler.

The injury happened in the first quarter of the game when he was trying to tackle Vikings RB Delvin Cook.

We'll know more in the morning. It doesn't look real good," Campbell said Sunday. "Obviously, it's the ankle area, possibly could be the Achilles. We'll see. We’ll know more tomorrow."

