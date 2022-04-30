Watch
Lions select Illinois’ Kerby Joseph in third round of NFL draft

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 11:46 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 23:46:22-04

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Late in the third round of the NFL draft, the Detroit Lions added some depth in the secondary by selecting Kerby Joseph of Illinois with the No. 97 overall pick.

“The wait didn’t bother me,” he said. “It motivated me.”

Joseph had five interceptions last season and earned a spot on The Associated Press All-Big Ten team. He will compete with former Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott, who signed a one-year contract earlier this month with the Lions, to play alongside Tracy Walker.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

