Lions select Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike in second round of NFL Draft

Ted S. Warren/AP
Levi Onwuzurike, a defensive tackle, stands on the field, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the start of Washington's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 8:02 PM, Apr 30, 2021
(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions selected Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike with the 41st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Onwuzurike opted out of the 2020 season, but still accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

In 2019, Onwuzurike recorded 45 tackles and two sacks in 13 games, earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Onwuzurike as "undersized for his position but he’s very strong for his size with the ability to anchor down against interior blockers."

