Lions set to face Chargers in Hall of Fame game to kick off 2025 season

Ashley Landis/AP
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs for a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
CANTON, OHIO (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will be kicking off the 2025 NFL season, facing the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame game.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, with Ann Arbor native Mike Tirico on the call with Cris Collinsworth.

Played in Canton, Ohio, the pre-season game kicks off the NFL season and Enshrinement week. As part of the weekend festivities, tight end Antonio Gates, defensive end Jared Allen, wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and cornerback Eric Allen will be introduced on the field before the game starts. That four will receive their Gold Jackets before being enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Tickets go on sale for the game on Monday, April 28, at 10 a.m. EST. Tickets can be bought at this link.

