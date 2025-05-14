Lions set to play Packers in Lambeau in Week 1, per report

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are set to hit the road to kick off the 2025 season.

According to a report from Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Lions will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 1. Schultz reported that the game will kick-off at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 7.

This is the first Lions game info reported on ahead of tonight's full schedule release, with the full slate set to be unveiled at 8 p.m. EST tonight.

Since Dan Campbell as head coach was hired in 2021, the Lions are 6-2 against the Packers, including a 3-1 record at Lambeau. In last year's two match-ups with the NFC North rival, the Lions won both games, winning 24-14 in Lambeau and then winning 34-31 a month later. The Packers have a commanding lead in the all-time series (106-78-7).

Both the Lions and Packers are coming off of playoff appearances. After earning the 1-seed and setting a single-season franchise record for wins (15), the Lions lost to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. The Packers, winning 11 games last season, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

