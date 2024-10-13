Lions sign David Montgomery to contract extension through 2027 season

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Lions have signed running back David Montgomery to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the team announced on social media Saturday night.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Montgomery and the team agreed to a two-year, $18.25 million extension which includes $10.5 million in guaranteed money.

Through four games this season, Montgomery has rushed for 271 yards on 63 carries for four touchdowns to go along with 94 rushing yards, with one of those scores being a game-winner in a Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

WATCH: Dan Campbell knew on David Montgomery's first OT run he couldn't be stopped

He had a career-year in his debut Lions season in 2023, rushing for 1,015 yards on 219 carries for a career-high 13 touchdowns and 117 receiving yards. In the Lions postseason run to the NFC Championship game, Montgomery racked up 183 rushing yards on 39 carries to go along with two scores and 45 receiving yards.

WATCH: Lions running back David Montgomery talks about crazy playoff atmosphere at Ford Field

Montgomery has spent his entire pro career in the NFC North, as he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2019 season. He played in 60 games across four seasons with the Bears, rushing for 915 yards and 26 touchdowns in the Windy City.

He signed with the Lions in free agency ahead of the 2023 season, now serving in a running back tandem with 2023 draftee Jahmyr Gibbs.