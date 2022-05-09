Watch
Lions sign first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson to reported 4-year, $35.7 million deal

Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions' No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, talks one-on-one with Brad Galli in Allen Park.
Posted at 9:58 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 10:00:17-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed first-round draft pick Aidan Hutchinson to a four-year contract.

Hutchinson's agent, Mike McCartney, tweeted Monday morning that Hutchinson and the Lions agreed to a deal.

Minutes later, several NFL reports tweeted out the terms of the deal.

The four-year contract is reportedly worth $35.7 million, which includes a $23.153 million signing bonus.

According to SportTrac, the contract and cap hits break down like this:

2022 – $6.4 million
2023 – $8.1 million
2024 – $9.7 million
2025 – $11.3 million
2026 – option

Detroit drafted the Michigan Wolverines' edge rusher with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft last month.

