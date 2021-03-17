Lions sign former Packers RB Jamaal Williams to 2-year deal

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have signed former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams to a 2-year deal.

It was first reported by ESPN and then confirmed by Williams in a tweet.

1STSwaggKazekage heading to the hidden village of Motor City ☺️🙏🏾 grateful and blessed !!! https://t.co/OMiAkpx7o5 — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) March 17, 2021

Williams is expected to be the team's No. 2 running back behind DeAndre Swift, and will replace Adrian Peterson, who was with the team last season.

He had 500 carries for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his time with Green Bay.