Lions signing DT Alim McNeill to 4-year, $97 million deal, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After being a reliable part of the defensive line over the last 3+ seasons, the Detroit Lions have signed defensive tackle Alim McNeill to a new contract, as reported by Ian Rapoport with NFL Network.

Per the report, McNeill could make up to $97 million over the next four seasons, with $55 million of that deal guaranteed.

McNeill was set to become a free agent this off-season, as his rookie deal with just over $5 million over four seasons was set to expire. But with this deal, the linemen will be part of the Lions defensive front for the majority of this decade.

McNeill has started in 41 of the 52 games he's played across four seasons, including every game since 2022. He's racked up 120 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and 24 quarterback hits, while being a key part of Michigan's run defense. So far this season, McNeil boasts a 79.8 grade on Pro Football Focus with eight tackles and 2.5 sacksthrough five games for the 4-1 Lions. While the stats for interior linemen don't always jump off the page, he's currently one of the highest-graded defensive tackles on Pro Football Focus.

McNeill and the rest of the Lions defensive line will have to step after star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula while sacking Dak Prescott in Sunday's dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week that Hutchinson will be likely be out 4-6 months, ruling him out for the rest of the 2024 regular season.