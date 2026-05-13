Lions slated to face Patriots in Germany for first international game in over a decade

NEW YORK (WXYZ) — We've known that the Detroit Lions will be playing in Germany in 2026 since this winter, but now we know who the Lions will play.

The Lions are set to face off against the New England Patriots in Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15. The game is set to kick-off at 9:30 a.m. EST.

This game is part of the NFL's effort to grow the sport of football and play more games all across the world.

“The 2026 NFL season will feature our most expansive and ambitious international slate yet, with regular-season games spanning Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, major events and international. “This year’s record-breaking schedule will see a host of world-class NFL franchises and star athletes play in some of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, underlying the league’s global growth vision and bringing our fans internationally closer to the game than ever before.”

It is expected to be a special game for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, as his mother is from Germany and he has hosted several camps in the country.

“It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league,” said Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown when the Germany game was announced back in February. “I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale.”

The last time the Lions played across the pond was in 2015, when Detroit defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 22-21.

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