Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson carted off field after injuring leg in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WXYZ) — Star Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had to be carted off the field after suffering a leg injury in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T stadium.

The Lions ruled him outfor the game shortly after medical staff applied an aircast to stabilize his leg before he was carted off. Fox refused to show a replay of the injury of the broadcast due to the gruesome nature of it.

Hutchinson had to be strapped into a stretcher, with several players from both teams offering encouragement as the game was stopped for several minutes to help Hutchinson off the field.

Shortly after Hutchinson got injured, cornerback Carlton Davis had to leave the game with a head injury. He's being evaluated for a concussion.

Hutchinson was injured in the third quarter of the game, with the Lions up on the Cowboys, 34-6. The injury status of the All-Pro defensive end is unknown at this time; we will post an update when it becomes readily available.