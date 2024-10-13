Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson undergoes successful surgery on fractured tibia & fibula

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WXYZ) — Star Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has undergone surgery after suffering a leg injury and being carted off the field in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T stadium last night

The team announced Monday morning that Hutchinson underwent successful surgery in Irving, Texas last night. They also said that Hutchinson will return to Detroit this week and is expected to make a full recovery, but they did not release a timetable for his return.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Aidan Hutchinson injured in Lions win over Cowboys

The Lions said after the game that Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia. The team ruled him outfor the game shortly after medical staff applied an aircast to stabilize his leg before he was carted off. As is standard with serious injuries, Fox refused to show a replay of the injury of the broadcast due to the gruesome nature of it.

Hutchinson had to be strapped into a stretcher, with several players from both teams offering encouragement as the game was stopped for several minutes to help Hutchinson off the field.

Hutchinson was injured in the third quarter of the game, with the Lions up on the Cowboys, 34-6. The Lions ended up winning the game, 47-9, to improve to 4-1 on the season.

We'll keep you updated on the timeline of his recovery as we learn more.