Lions tackle Matt Nelson gets surprise: his first NFL trading card

(WXYZ) — Lions offensive tackle Matt Nelson grew up collecting cards. Then he blocked for Adrian Peterson, a guy whose cards he collected.

Nelson told WXYZ in December he has always wanted one card for his collection: his own.

As he returns to Allen Park for another season with the Lions, we worked with Panini and the team to surprise him with news he's waited decades to hear: Matt Nelson is going to see his own face in a football card product.

2021 Panini Score football will feature Nelson cards this May.

Check out the video for the surprise