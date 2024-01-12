Lions TE Sam LaPorta has 'gotten better every day," Dan Campbell says

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has been improving every day, head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday before practice.

Speaking to the media, Campbell said, "LaPorta will run around today, so he's feeling better," while giving a thumbs up.

Campbell said they'll know more about LaPorta's status after today's practice.

More importantly, Campbell said, "What does it look like tomorrow when he wakes up?

"He's gotten better every day, so we're going to have him out there, take some practice reps, and see where it goes."

LaPorta suffered a knee injury in the final game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He did it after breaking franchise and NFL records.

He's been a star for the Lions this season, catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.