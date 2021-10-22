Lions' TJ Hockenson, D'Andre Swift, Trey Flowers, Jason Cabinda questionable vs. Rams

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed tight end TJ Hockenson, running back D'Andre Swift, linebacker Trey Flowers, and fullback Jason Cabinda as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

All four players were limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Flowers (knee) and Swift (groin) were also limited in practice Wednesday, while Hockenson (knee) and Cabinda (hip) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), linebacker Charles Harris (hip/oblique), safety Will Harris (rib), and defensive end Nick Williams (knee) were listed on the team's injury report without game designations. All four fully participated in practice Friday.