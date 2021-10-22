Watch
Sports

Actions

Lions' TJ Hockenson, D'Andre Swift, Trey Flowers, Jason Cabinda questionable vs. Rams

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rick Osentoski/AP
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
TJ Hockenson Bengals Lions Football
Posted at 4:12 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 16:12:49-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed tight end TJ Hockenson, running back D'Andre Swift, linebacker Trey Flowers, and fullback Jason Cabinda as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

All four players were limited in practice Thursday and Friday. Flowers (knee) and Swift (groin) were also limited in practice Wednesday, while Hockenson (knee) and Cabinda (hip) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), linebacker Charles Harris (hip/oblique), safety Will Harris (rib), and defensive end Nick Williams (knee) were listed on the team's injury report without game designations. All four fully participated in practice Friday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!