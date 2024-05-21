Lions to face Chiefs, Giants and Steelers in the preseason

The NFL released the Detroit Lions preseason schedule and the team will face the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions will start the preseason with two games on the road and then finish at home.

Check out the schedule below



Thursday, Aug. 8 - at New York Giants

Saturday, Aug. 17 - at Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, Aug. 24 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Below is the regular season schedule

Week 1 - Sunday, September 8 Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field at 8:20 pm on NBC

Week 2 - Sunday, September 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on Fox

Week 3 - Sunday, September 22 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium at 4:25 pm on Fox

Week 4 - Monday, September 30 Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field at 8:15 pm on ABC

Week 5 Bye

Week 6 - Sunday, October 13 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 pm on Fox

Week 7 Sunday, October 20 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Week 8 - Sunday, October 27 Tennesse Titans at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on Fox

Week 9 - Sunday, November 3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field at 4:25 pm on Fox

Week 10 - Sunday, November 10 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium at 8:20 pm on NBC

Week 11 - Sunday, November 17 Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on CBS

Week 12 - Sunday, November 24 Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 pm on Fox

Week 13 - Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving) Chicago Bears at Ford Field at 12:30 pm. on CBS

Week 14 - Thursday, December 5 Green Bay Packers at Ford Field at 8:15 pm on Prime Video

Week 15 - Sunday, December 15 Buffalo Bills at Ford Field at 4:25 pm on CBS

Week 16 - Sunday, December 22 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field at 1:00 p.m on Fox

Week 17 - Monday, December 30 San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium at 8:15 p.m on ESPN and ABC

Week 18 TBD Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field

