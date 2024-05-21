Lions to face Chiefs, Giants and Steelers in the preseason

The NFL released the Detroit Lions preseason schedule and the team will face the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Lions will start the preseason with two games on the road and then finish at home.
Check out the schedule below
- Thursday, Aug. 8 - at New York Giants
- Saturday, Aug. 17 - at Kansas City Chiefs
- Saturday, Aug. 24 - Pittsburgh Steelers
Below is the regular season schedule
Week 1 - Sunday, September 8 Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field at 8:20 pm on NBC
Week 2 - Sunday, September 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on Fox
Week 3 - Sunday, September 22 Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium at 4:25 pm on Fox
Week 4 - Monday, September 30 Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field at 8:15 pm on ABC
Week 5 Bye
Week 6 - Sunday, October 13 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 pm on Fox
Week 7 Sunday, October 20 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Week 8 - Sunday, October 27 Tennesse Titans at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on Fox
Week 9 - Sunday, November 3 Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field at 4:25 pm on Fox
Week 10 - Sunday, November 10 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium at 8:20 pm on NBC
Week 11 - Sunday, November 17 Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field at 1:00 pm on CBS
Week 12 - Sunday, November 24 Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 pm on Fox
Week 13 - Thursday, November 28 (Thanksgiving) Chicago Bears at Ford Field at 12:30 pm. on CBS
Week 14 - Thursday, December 5 Green Bay Packers at Ford Field at 8:15 pm on Prime Video
Week 15 - Sunday, December 15 Buffalo Bills at Ford Field at 4:25 pm on CBS
Week 16 - Sunday, December 22 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field at 1:00 p.m on Fox
Week 17 - Monday, December 30 San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium at 8:15 p.m on ESPN and ABC
Week 18 TBD Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field