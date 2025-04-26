Lions trade up in 2nd round, pick Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions traded up in the second round and selected Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge with the 57th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 308-pound tackle will help bolster an already strong offensive line the Lions have.

He was a first-team All-SEC in 2024 and in 2023, eh was a Joe Moore Award finalist for the nation's top offensive lineman.

Watch below: Lions first-round pick Tyleik Williams speaks with Brad Galli

INTERVIEW: First-rounder Tyleik Williams joins Lions, talks OSU-U-M rivalry

According to the team, the Lions traded the 60th overall pick and the 130th overall pick in the fourth round to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the 57th overall pick and the 230th overall pick.