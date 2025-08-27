Lions trade WR Tim Patrick to Jaguars, per reports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are trading wide receiver Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per Mark Long with the Associated Press, the Lions are receiving a 2026 sixth-round pick for Patrick.

Last season with the Lions, Patrick caught 33 passes for 394 yards, scoring three touchdowns.

Going undrafted out of Utah University, Patrick first appeared in an NFL game with the Denver Broncos in 2018. In parts of four seasons in Denver, Patrick racked up 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. Patrick missed the entire 2022 (torn ACL) and 2023 (torn Achilles) due to injury.

After releasing the final 53-man roster yesterday — which currently sits at 50 players as of Wednesday morning— there are now five active receivers on the roster: first-team All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and rookies Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett.