Lions trading RB David Montgomery for OL & multiple draft picks, per reports

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Lions have traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, according to reports from NFL Network and ESPN.

Reportedly, the Lions are getting a 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2027 seventh-round pick and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in the deal.

Nicknamed "Knuckles" for his power running style, Montgomery appeared in 45 games across three seasons with the Lions, racking up 2,506 rushing yards on 562 attempts and scoring 33 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 76 passes for 650 yards in that time. He led all Lions skill players with 13 touchdowns scored in 2023.

Per Spotrac, Montgomery is set to make a base salary of $5.49 million with Houston this season, accounting for a $8.3 million cap hit for the Texans.

On Pro Football Focus, an advanced analytics site that gives out grades for position players, Scruggs — who has appeared in 37 games across three seasons — ranks 78th out of 81 qualified guards in overall grade (45.0), 76th in run blocking grade (40.5) and 61st in pass blocking grade (57.7).

