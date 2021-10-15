Watch
Lions' Trey Flowers, TJ Hockenson, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams questionable vs. Bengals

Jeff Haynes/AP
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) rushes in against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 19-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Posted at 3:14 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 15:14:35-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled linebacker Trey Flowers, tight end TJ Hockenson, and running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Flowers (knee) and Hockenson (knee) were both limited in practice Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday.

Swift (groin) was limited in practice all three days, while Williams (hip/illness) was limited Wednesday and Friday and did not practice Thursday.

Guard Jonah Jackson (shoulder) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (hip) were listed on the team's injury report without game designations. Both were full participants in practice Friday.

