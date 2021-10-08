Watch
Sports

Actions

Lions' Trey Flowers, TJ Hockenson, Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams questionable vs. MIN

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP
Detroit Lions linebacker Trey Flowers (90) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Trey Flowers Lions Packers Football
Posted at 4:06 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 16:06:31-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed Trey Flowers, TJ Hockenson, Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift, and Jamaal Williams as questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Flowers (knee), Swift (groin), and Williams (hip) were limited in practice all week. Hockenson (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday. Sewell (ankle) was limited Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday.

Michael Brockers (shoulder) was listed on the team's injury report without a game designation. Brockers was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!