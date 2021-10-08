Lions' Trey Flowers, TJ Hockenson, Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams questionable vs. MIN

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have listed Trey Flowers, TJ Hockenson, Penei Sewell, D'Andre Swift, and Jamaal Williams as questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

Flowers (knee), Swift (groin), and Williams (hip) were limited in practice all week. Hockenson (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday. Sewell (ankle) was limited Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday.

Michael Brockers (shoulder) was listed on the team's injury report without a game designation. Brockers was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.